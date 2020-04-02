deadmau5 Shares Interactive Cube v3 Production Livestream

deadmau5 is giving fans a look at how the awe-inspiring cube v3 visuals are created. As usual, the Canadian electronic music legend is ahead of the curve and has created an interactive way for fans to see how he works on his iconic stage.

With a custom program, he's able to show his work on the stage in real-time and has even included interactive elements for fans to play with during his Mixer-hosted livestream. Fans can type various phrases in the chat and trigger effects like confetti and even change the visuals on-screen. It's interesting to see how he adds effects on the fly and further masters his platform.

Fans of deadmau5 (real name Joel Zimmerman) are excited to see the return of his collaborative side project with Steve Duda, BSOD, as he's previewed new material from the duo that's set to release on April 10th.

You can check out deadmau5's Mixer livestream on his official channel here.

H/T: Dancing Astronaut

