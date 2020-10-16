deadmau5 Developed Custom 3D Visuals for SAINt JHN's "Roses" Performance at the Billboard Music Awards

SAINt JHN's thrilling performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards had some sweet sauce in the form of custom visuals from none other than deadmau5.

The multi-platinum rapper and singer-songwriter performed his global smash single "Roses" at the virtual awards show, blending the wildly popular Imanbek remix in an electrifying performance. His set was flanked by custom 3D visual design from the mau5, who developed a menacing skeleton to mirror the one frequented in SAINt’s branding. The anthropomorphized, skeletal version of JHN zips around, powered by intricately designed flames.

Check out the design below.

c/o Falcon Publicity

c/o Falcon Publicity

c/o Falcon Publicity

To bring his custom design to life, deadmau5 used Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, a ubiquitous video game engine and perhaps the world’s most popular and advanced real-time 3D creation tool.

You can watch the full performance below.

FOLLOW DEADMAU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5

Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5

Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5

Spotify: spoti.fi/3bjTM8y

FOLLOW SAINT JHN:

Facebook: facebook.com/saintjhn

Twitter: twitter.com/saintjhn

Instagram: instagram.com/saintjhn

Spotify: spoti.fi/2T7HOq1