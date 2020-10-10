deadmau5 Drops 20-Track Playlist Reflecting His "Mood of the Year"

While this year's Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) might look a little different, the iconic electronic music conference is doing its best to make sure the industry and its fans still have a virtual space to gather in.

Slated for October 21st to 25th, an artist-curated playlist series with streaming partner Deezer is one such initiative ahead of the event. Tracklists, each selected by a different artist, fall into either the "Underground Sounds" category or the "Pulse of the Main Stage." deadmau5 is the latest of a string of high-profile DJs and producers to share his picks for the latter category, releasing a 20-track playlist described as his "mood of the year." You can listen here.

Highlights of deadmau5's selects include "Badder Things" by No Mana, a mau5trap and Insomniac Records collaborative release, "Mirrors" by Maison Ware, and "What You Do" by Jay Robinson and Example, also released on mau5trap. Overall, the playlist is dominated by clubby, high-energy tracks, with a curated offering of softer, more downtempo sounds in its second half.

Other featured artists in the main stage category include Black Coffee, Tiësto, David Guetta, NERVO and Armin van Buuren. "Underground Sounds," on the other hand, offers playlists from cutting edge players Honey Dijon, Maya Jane Coles, Louisahhh, Aluna and Yaeji, among others. You can listen to the full series here.

