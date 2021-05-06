deadmau5 and Extreme Music Partner to Form Electronic Licensing Label, beathau5

beathau5 will produce, market and distribute artist-driven production music libraries.

A new label for electronic music licensing is set to be launched by deadmau5 in partnership with Extreme Music and UTA. 

Created specifically for professional music users, beathau5 is a new project that will launch this Spring along with five album releases from deadmau5 himself, and fellow mau5trap artists like Jay Robinson and Maison Ware. Each album release will also be followed by NFT drops, created in collaboration with a yet-unnanounced world-renowned visual artist. 

beathau5 music libraries will be curated by deadmau5 himself to help artists secure placements for their music within film and television productions and more. Recently, deadmau5 scored the 2019 film Polar, and Ware was behind the score for the 2020 Sundance film, Spree.

Deadmau5 Mustang

“Extreme is an excellent partner to get our selections in the hands of the right people," he said in a statement on the partnership. "We’re looking forward to working with them and providing the sonic beds for memorable placements to come.”

“Aligning with main stage talent has always set Extreme apart," added Russell Emanuel, President and CEO of Extreme Music. "Teaming up with the renowned deadmau5 and mau5trap is a massive get. Our clients expect the very best and we cannot wait for them to get their ears on this."  

