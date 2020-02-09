Ghosts'n DJs, the Free Video Game Featuring deadmau5, is Out Now

After a half a decade of developmental freeze, recently announced video game Ghosts'n DJs is now available. Inspired by the classic video game Ghosts n' Goblins, the EDM-infused tribute has players try to save the music industry by battling a variety of musical bosses. Steve Aoki, David Guetta, Pitbull, Paris Hilton, and DJ Pauly D have been spoofed as villains in the game, while deadmau5 and his cat are featured as allies in the hero's fight.

On the Steam store page dedicated to the game, the creator, Dr. Kucho!, shared some of the inspiration behind Ghosts'n DJs along with a cheeky joke about ghost producers. In his own words:

"It’s time to send these creatures back to the 16-bit hell they came from using musical supports as weapons. Ghosts‘n DJ’s is a project born from the love of music and it’s a tribute to the arcade games of the '80s and '90s. No ghost programmers were used in the making of this video game."

You can download Ghosts'n DJs on Steam. While the game is free, its creator asks that players consider making a donation to the various charities tagged in the embedded tweet below.

