deadmau5 Joins Innovative Livestreaming Platform StreamVoodoo as Equity Partner

LiveHD video streaming platform StreamVoodoo has announced new equity partner Joel Zimmerman—better known in the EDM community as —deadmau5, as the company's "Supreme Overlord," joining the executive team alongside CEO Sam Feuer, CTO Dr. Richard Smrt, and COO Marcelo Moyano. The mission at StreamVoodoo is to power streaming for a new generation of content consumers, and to connect multiple HD video feeds with studio-quality sound in real-time with nearly zero latency from anywhere in the world.

With his performances being some of the most dynamic and technologically integrated in the industry, deadmau5 has been at the forefront of music and tech for quite some time and has been a major advocate for streaming video for nearly 13 years. With dozens of hours of streams on YouTube and other platforms across the web and his recent launch of mau5trap.tv, it's evident that the electronic music superstar has been eagerly trying to expand his horizons in the streaming landscape. Today, deadmau5 sees that vision come to fruition in his partnership with StreamVoodoo.

"All musicians and artists need a solution like this today and for the future," said deadmau5 in a press release. "I was working on bringing my shows online and starting my own streaming platform to connect with my community. Not just for me, but for all musicians in the world."

"After the pandemic began, we needed a solution for video quality with excellent sound, beyond anything that has been done before. We tested every other provider offering and I didn't find what I was looking for," he continued. "Marcelo met with me via StreamVoodoo and showed me the quality, security, and reliability of their service. Right after that, we got to working and the fact that StreamVoodoo was able to integrate with our current frontend was incredible. The integration literally took five minutes. Marcelo, Richard, and Sam love technology as much as I do. Their execution is phenomenal for live concerts and streaming sessions at scale with no latency."

You can find out more about StreamVoodoo and its streaming services here.

