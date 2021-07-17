You Can Win a Lifetime Spot on deadmau5's Guest List in New Video Game Contest
deadmau5 and Lights are teaming up with the video game Core for a contest featuring a number of wild prizes. The creative session is in honor of the artists' latest collaboration "When The Summer Dies."

For those unfamiliar with Core, it's far from your traditional video game. It's actually not even a game half of the time, but rather a platform that lets you create your own games and visual art, and share them with the world.

Creators will have a chance to have their work featured in the upcoming music video for the new song. Players are tasked with creating worlds that fit four specific themes: War-Torn, Cyberpunk/SciFi, Abandoned Stages, and Dystopian. Core's developers shared a video on their YouTube channel explaining the details of the initiative.

Not only can creators find their worlds immortalized in the "When The Summer Dies" music video, but they can also win some big prizes. They're set to give away $50,000 worth of gear in the contest and the creator of deadmau5's favorite world will win an opportunity to hang out with the man behind the mask at one of his future shows.

While that seems like a huge deal for fans, many are sweating over the thought of the grand prize. The grand prize winner will receive $10,000 cash, some deadmau5 merch, and a lifetime spot on the guestlist for all of deadmau5's official events.

The "Dystopian Worlds" contest runs from now until Monday, July 26th, 2021 at 12 PM PT (3PM ET). You can learn more about the competition and submit your own creations here.

