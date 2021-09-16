You Can Now Chat One-On-One With deadmau5 and Other MasterClass Instructors

MasterClass' new "Direct Line" feature gives users the opportunity to engage in conversations with their instructors, like legendary electronic music artist deadmau5.

MasterClass has announced its newest feature, "Direct Line," which gives users the opportunity to engage in one-on-one conversations with their instructors, like legendary electronic music artist deadmau5.

There's no doubt that deadmau5 has shaped modern electronic music into what it is today. Timeless dance hits like "Strobe," "Sofi Needs a Latter," and "Ghosts 'n' Stuff" will always be ranked high in the charts amongst electronic music artists and fans.

At the height of the pandemic deadmau5 was very active on the group audio-only app Clubhouse, hosting rooms on various topics, such as his chicken farm in Canada. Fans tuned in to hear the mau5's intentionally random discussions with his friends and other industry professionals. He would bring up guests to ask him anything they wanted within a 60-second time frame, so he is no stranger to communicating directly with fans and people eager to learn.

All students have to do is go through a few simple steps after calling the Direct Line. The calls will be set on a first come, first served basis, but callers will be able to leave a voicemail if they're not able to speak directly with the instructor.

To use MasterClass' Direct Line, first call 1-833-MC-DIRECT (62-347328) and then follow the steps to confirm participation. MasterClass' instructors will be available all day from September 15th to 21st to answer any questions.

deadmau5 covers a lot of ground in his MasterClass, including mixing, mastering, structure, and melody creation in electronic music production. Check out the course's outline here.

To learn more about MasterClass and their Direct Line, navigate here.