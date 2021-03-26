deadmau5's Cat Meowingtons is the First Pet to Join OnlyFans

deadmau5's Cat Meowingtons is the First Pet to Join OnlyFans

Yes, Meowingtons has an active and free OnlyFans account.
Author:
Publish date:

Sem Sauce

Yes, Meowingtons has an active and free OnlyFans account.

April Fools Day is right around the corner, and deadmau5 has the perfect prank.

The only thing is, it's not a prank. It's been revealed that deadmau5's cat, Meowingtons, is the first pet to join the controversial platform OnlyFans

As first reported by Billboard, Meowingtons actually has a real account on Only Fans with a bio that reads, "Just a cat living his best life on onlyfans." The page also has 18 posts behind a paywall, one of which is visible and reads, "I’m the only gift you’ll ever need."

deadmau5 and his cat, Meowingtons.

deadmau5 and his cat, Meowingtons.

Meowingtons was rescued from The Toronto Humane Society in 2009 and has gone through his fair share of drama as a kitty in the limelight. In 2017, deadmau5 suspected a woman by the name of Emma Basiri of profiting off the popularity of his "Meowingtons" content and petitioned to strip her of the trademark, according to Billboard. Lawsuits ensued, and while the domain "meowingtons.com" remains active, the results have not been made public.

If you're interested in checking out the cuteness overload of Meowingtons' OnlyFans, click here.

Source: Billboard

Related

Deadmau5
NEWS

Polar to be the First Film Scored by deadmau5

Watch the trailer for Polar featuring a film score by deadmau5.

deadmau5 wearing mau5head during a DJ performance.
EVENTS

Look Inside deadmau5's Intimate Toronto Drive-In Rave

Flanked by the glittering Toronto skyline, deadmau5 hosted an intimate and safe show for his fans amid the ongoing pandemic.

deadmau5 at OGN Super Arena Launch.
NEWS

deadmau5 Joins Innovative Livestreaming Platform StreamVoodoo as Equity Partner

The partnership sets out to revolutionize the remote live entertainment experience.

Ghosts'n DJs
NEWS

Ghosts'n DJs, the Free Video Game Featuring deadmau5, is Out Now

The free video game has players take on villains inspired by David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Paris Hilton, Pitbull and others.

deadmau5
NEWS

deadmau5 Shares Preview of Massive Unreleased Electro Track

It sounds an awful lot like Lights on the vocals.

_mnt_deadmau5_web-1
NEWS

deadmau5 Launches New Instagram Account for Cube V3

deadmau5' new Instagram account will be dedicated to daily Cube V3 developments.

deadmau5
NEWS

deadmau5 Launches New House Music Imprint, Tommy Trash Single Selected for Inaugural Release

hau5trap will continue the mission of the artist's original label, mau5trap, by seeking out global electronic pioneers in the house space.

deadmau5
NEWS

deadmau5 Announces Rehearsals for Cube 3.0 are Finished, Shares First Photo

The producer's classic structure got a massive upgrade.