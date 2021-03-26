deadmau5's Cat Meowingtons is the First Pet to Join OnlyFans

April Fools Day is right around the corner, and deadmau5 has the perfect prank.

The only thing is, it's not a prank. It's been revealed that deadmau5's cat, Meowingtons, is the first pet to join the controversial platform OnlyFans.

As first reported by Billboard, Meowingtons actually has a real account on Only Fans with a bio that reads, "Just a cat living his best life on onlyfans." The page also has 18 posts behind a paywall, one of which is visible and reads, "I’m the only gift you’ll ever need."

deadmau5 and his cat, Meowingtons. deadmau5.fandom.com

Meowingtons was rescued from The Toronto Humane Society in 2009 and has gone through his fair share of drama as a kitty in the limelight. In 2017, deadmau5 suspected a woman by the name of Emma Basiri of profiting off the popularity of his "Meowingtons" content and petitioned to strip her of the trademark, according to Billboard. Lawsuits ensued, and while the domain "meowingtons.com" remains active, the results have not been made public.

If you're interested in checking out the cuteness overload of Meowingtons' OnlyFans, click here.

Source: Billboard