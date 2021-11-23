deadmau5 Joins VC Firm As Strategic Advisor As Metaverse Gold Rush Heats Up

deadmau5's next gig will ensure the expansion of immersive metaverse technology and cutting-edge music tech.

The electronic music luminary has accepted a role as a strategic advisor to Outlier Ventures, which, as Market Insider notes, was among the first venture capital firms dedicated to making crypto-related investments. The company, founded in 2014, also brought on hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg alongside deadmau5.

deadmau5 and Snoop will advise and invest through Outlier Ventures' Base Camp Accelerator, an incubator program that has collectively received over 5,000 applications from startup projects and generated $250 million in capital funding. With a monster year for crypto now in the books in 2021, the program is expected to be bigger than ever in 2022, with the potential to accelerate over 100 different companies in the space.

deadmau5. Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

Experts are of the opinion that the combination of metaverse technology and NFTs have the potential to completely revolutionize the creator economy. Now two of the ecosysytem's biggest players will play a critical role in driving the conversations around potential collaborations, capital allocation, and more.

"We need the best people from across finance, culture, and technology to bring the knowledge, reach, and capital to accelerate the open metaverse," Jamie Burke, CEO of Outlier Ventures said in a statement. "The metaverse will eventually connect every platform, virtual world, and game into a single permissionless peer-to-peer economy native to the internet."

FOLLOW DEADMAU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5

Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5

Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5

Spotify: spoti.fi/2TebC8c