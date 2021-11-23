deadmau5 Joins VC Firm As Strategic Advisor As Metaverse Gold Rush Heats Up

Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Publish date:

Author:

Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

Titans of industry are in high demand when it comes to shaping the future of the metaverse.

deadmau5's next gig will ensure the expansion of immersive metaverse technology and cutting-edge music tech.

The electronic music luminary has accepted a role as a strategic advisor to Outlier Ventures, which, as Market Insider notes, was among the first venture capital firms dedicated to making crypto-related investments. The company, founded in 2014, also brought on hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg alongside deadmau5.

deadmau5 and Snoop will advise and invest through Outlier Ventures' Base Camp Accelerator, an incubator program that has collectively received over 5,000 applications from startup projects and generated $250 million in capital funding. With a monster year for crypto now in the books in 2021, the program is expected to be bigger than ever in 2022, with the potential to accelerate over 100 different companies in the space.

