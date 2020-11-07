deadmau5 Now Has His Very Own Online Slot Machine Game

deadmau5 Now Has His Very Own Online Slot Machine Game

Win enough and you too could buy a car decked out with your face on it.
deadmau5 is known for his skills behind the decks and in the studio, but he is also an avid gambler. When you have a residency in Las Vegas and pull in the type of money he does, it only makes sense to have some fun at the casino. Due to COVID-19, however, we do not advise going in person, like this man. Instead, you can play from the comfort and safety of your home with the new deadmau5 Online Slot Game from Microgaming.

Microgaming has officially partnered with deadmau5 and Eurostar Studios to launch their latest exclusive, branded title game. Of course, they had to incorporate his iconic cube into the game with a scatters feature alongside Rolling Reels, which can trigger 10, 20, or 25 free spins with up to a 10x multiplier. Also included in the 5x3 reel slot is a new feature called "Drop The Wild," which can randomly turn reels 2, 3, or 4 wild with a guaranteed win. 

During the game, you will be able to enjoy the Grammy-nominated producer's music and watch visuals from his Cube v3 Tour. In a press release, deadmau5 shared his excitement about the launch, stating, "After performing in casinos, having a residency in Vegas, and playing so many casino games, I am thrilled to finally have a game of my own!”

As of the publication of this article, the game is not yet released but is said to be soon. To play a demo of the game, click here

