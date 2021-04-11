deadmau5 and Robbie Trevino Talk Upcoming NFT Collaboration on Nifty Gateway Podcast

Last week internationally acclaimed visual artist Robbie Trevino shared that his book project Numinous, which is five years in the making, will be released as an NFT later this month on Nifty Gateway. Dance music fans were particularly excited to see that his release would feature music from deadmau5.

Those looking to learn more about the audiovisual project are in luck as the duo sat down with the digital marketplace for an hourlong chat on their podcast. Inside, you can learn the history of Trevino's long-awaited project, hear how him and deadmau5 joined forces, and understand why he chose the NFT format for the release.

On the musical front, deadmau5 explains how he dove deep into the sci-fi world created by Trevino and used the information gathered to create a cohesive audio accompaniment that follows the story closely. Finally, they close out the episode by sharing their individual work processes, a great source of information for up-and-coming artists in any branch of the arts.

You can watch deadmau5 and Robbie Trevino's entire discussion surrounding Numinous below, courtesy of the Nifty Gateway podcast. Numinous is slated for release on Sunday, April 18th, 2021. The store page for the digital collectibles should be released sometime before the on-sale date.

FOLLOW DEADMAU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5

Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5

Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5

Spotify: spoti.fi/3otTHVp