Deadmau5 Postpones Highly Anticipated Cube V3 Live Shows

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Deadmau5's highly anticipated Cube V3 shows in London and Ireland have officially been rescheduled. Ticketing service MyTicket and organizers from Ireland's Live at the Marquee concert series each took to Twitter to share the unfortunate news.

Earlier this month, Deadmau5 shared a sneak peak into the groundbreaking Cube V3 production, offering fans a glimpse of what to expect at these live shows. The production was primed to be a tour de force of sorts for the renowned electronic producer, featuring an intricate, grandiose configuration of different LEDs and visuals all operating from code written by the "Strobe" producer himself.

He was set for larger-than-life Cube V3 shows at Cork's Live at the Marquee series on June 19th and London's O2 Academy Brixton on June 26th. Those two shows have been rescheduled to June 18th, 2021 and June 10th, 2021, respectively.

All tickets to the shows remain valid, and more information can be found via MyTicket here.