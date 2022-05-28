Richie Hawtin and deadmau5's PIXELYNX Releases First Look At Forthcoming Mobile Game, ELYNXIR

Richie Hawtin and deadmau5's metaverse gaming venture PIXELYNX is on the brink of bringing its first product offering to market.

The first look at ELYNXIR still leaves much to be discovered, but the clip marks a promising sign that the company will deliver an experience that intersects the world of music, blockchain, and gaming in a way like never before.

The free-roaming mobile game will embrace the value propositions of a Web3 world and seek to build experiences that close the gap between artist and fan. PIXELYNX has wasted no time lining up a series of high-profile partnerships to assist in executing the organization's mission.

The gameplay style is a product of the San Francisco-based game developer, Niantic's expertise. The makers of Pokémon GO and Pikmin Bloom have certainly achieved their fair share of open-world, augmented reality-style games over the last few years, but ELYNXIR will put a unique spin on the formula where the objective is to seek out and collect NFTs inside the game's immersive environments.

Additionally, PIXELYNX has tapped Ready Player Me to integrate their avatar creation functionality into the game. Ready Player Me will also give players the flexibility to equip themselves with custom attributes and transferrable NFT fashion wearables in the world of the metaverse.

At the time of writing, ELYNXIR does not yet have an official release date.