Skip to main content
Richie Hawtin and deadmau5's PIXELYNX Releases First Look At Forthcoming Mobile Game, ELYNXIR

Richie Hawtin and deadmau5's PIXELYNX Releases First Look At Forthcoming Mobile Game, ELYNXIR

ELYNXIR intersects music, gaming, and blockchain in a way like never before.

deadmau5/Twitter

ELYNXIR intersects music, gaming, and blockchain in a way like never before.

Richie Hawtin and deadmau5's metaverse gaming venture PIXELYNX is on the brink of bringing its first product offering to market.

The first look at ELYNXIR still leaves much to be discovered, but the clip marks a promising sign that the company will deliver an experience that intersects the world of music, blockchain, and gaming in a way like never before. 

The free-roaming mobile game will embrace the value propositions of a Web3 world and seek to build experiences that close the gap between artist and fan. PIXELYNX has wasted no time lining up a series of high-profile partnerships to assist in executing the organization's mission. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

deadmau5 richie hawtin
NEWS

Richie Hawtin and deadmau5's PIXELYNX Releases First Look At Forthcoming Mobile Game, ELYNXIR

ELYNXIR intersects music, gaming, and blockchain in a way like never before.

By Cameron Sunkel5 hours ago
FluenceePress
MUSIC RELEASES

Fluencee Drops Carefree, Summertime-Inspired "Are You Down" Ahead Of Forthcoming EP Release

The single immediately precludes Fluencee's full Circus Records EP release this June.

By Cameron Sunkel6 hours ago
ILLENIUM
MUSIC RELEASES

ILLENIUM Unleashes Transformative "Fallen Embers" Remix Album Featuring Sam Feldt, Virtual Riot, More

Nearly a year after "Fallen Embers" was released, the remixes have arrived.

By Cameron Sunkel7 hours ago

The gameplay style is a product of the San Francisco-based game developer, Niantic's expertise. The makers of Pokémon GO and Pikmin Bloom have certainly achieved their fair share of open-world, augmented reality-style games over the last few years, but ELYNXIR will put a unique spin on the formula where the objective is to seek out and collect NFTs inside the game's immersive environments.

Additionally, PIXELYNX has tapped Ready Player Me to integrate their avatar creation functionality into the game. Ready Player Me will also give players the flexibility to equip themselves with custom attributes and transferrable NFT fashion wearables in the world of the metaverse.

At the time of writing, ELYNXIR does not yet have an official release date.

Related

deadmau5 richie hawtin
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin's PIXELYNX to Bring 3D Avatars to Metaverse Gaming Platform

The company inked a partnership with cross-game avatar platform Ready Player Me.

deadmau5 richie hawtin
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin Launch PIXELYNX to Bridge the Gap Between Gaming, Digital Collectibles and Virtual Worlds

It’s like buying brands’ merch as collectibles—for a digital version of yourself.

unnamed (25)
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin Secure Deal With Niantic to Develop Augmented Reality Gaming Platform

PIXELYNX is seeking the expertise of the team that made Pokémon GO a wild success.

richie hawtin deadmau5
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5, Richie Hawtin, More Raise $3 Million for Innovative Streaming Company, Volta

Volta is looking to revolutionize livestreaming in the metaverse.

deadmau5
Lifestyle

deadmau5 Reveals "Oberhasli" VR Game

Curated by deadmau5 himself, Oberhasli is a virtual reality game that will contain an ever-evolving world of music, environments, and other interactive content for players.

Diplo
NEWS

Diplo, Richie Hawtin and Junkie XL to Release Sound Packs for Sounds.com Series

Diplo, Richie Hawtin and Junkie XL will be featured in a Sounds.com series called Sounds Originals.

1-1400x479
GEAR + TECH

Beatport and PIXELYNX Partner to Create Unique Generative NFT Series, "Synth Heads"

"Together we've created a special collection for electronic music fans that captures the unique culture of synthesizers in a creative and fun way."

deadmau5 kaskade kx5
Lifestyle

Kaskade and deadmau5 Release Kx5 Video Game

Test your platforming skills by playing as deadmau5 or Kaskade in the new game, soundtracked by their debut single as Kx5, "Escape."