deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin's PIXELYNX to Launch NFT Scavenger Hunt In Miami

Like the Pokémon universe, there's a certain urgency to catching all of what deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin's ELYNXIR has to offer.

The first opportunity to experience the DJs' upcoming NFT game arrives this week with the advent of a special augmented reality scavenger hunt from their music metaverse company, PIXELYNX. Taking place in Miami Beach, the hunt for 20 fractionalized pieces of an NFT is set to unfold alongside the start of the annual Art Basel event, which kicks off the first week of December.

The gameplay experience has been described as "Rock Band meets Pokémon Go" by PIXELYNX's co-founder, Inder Phull. The company's strategy is to present the game in such a way that it bridges the gap between the real world and the digital realm.

Thanks to the game's AR tech, its users will interact with digital objects overlaid with the real world. Players who assemble the resulting NFT collectible will influence the creation of a forthcoming virtual artist that will be introduced on the platform.

"What we want is to give a number of winners the promise of voting rights, in a sense, to this virtual act, and for the community to then collaborate and make proposals on how this virtual artist will evolve," Phull told Decrypt.

ELYNXIR and Pokémon Go share the same developer, Niantic, who also reportedly invested in PIXELYNX.