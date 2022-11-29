Skip to main content
deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin's PIXELYNX to Launch NFT Scavenger Hunt In Miami

deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin's PIXELYNX to Launch NFT Scavenger Hunt In Miami

Fans will soon experience "ELYNXIR," an NFT gaming portal launched by deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin's music metaverse company, PIXELYNX.

Leah Sems

Fans will soon experience "ELYNXIR," an NFT gaming portal launched by deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin's music metaverse company, PIXELYNX.

Like the Pokémon universe, there's a certain urgency to catching all of what deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin's ELYNXIR has to offer.

The first opportunity to experience the DJs' upcoming NFT game arrives this week with the advent of a special augmented reality scavenger hunt from their music metaverse company, PIXELYNX. Taking place in Miami Beach, the hunt for 20 fractionalized pieces of an NFT is set to unfold alongside the start of the annual Art Basel event, which kicks off the first week of December.

The gameplay experience has been described as "Rock Band meets Pokémon Go" by PIXELYNX's co-founder, Inder Phull. The company's strategy is to present the game in such a way that it bridges the gap between the real world and the digital realm.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

fred again
GEAR + TECH

This AI-Powered App Makes You the Subject of a Fred again.. Song

Even Fred himself used Claire Wang's ingenious title generator.

By Cameron Sunkel
90344001_10157023892236272_465886467080585216_n
NEWS

Pioneering House Music Artist Jesse Saunders Hospitalized Following Stroke

Saunders is "facing a long and difficult rehab" after suffering a stroke in the Las Vegas area.

By Cameron Sunkel
Business Techno: The Game
Lifestyle

The Quest to Become a Techno Influencer Has Been Parodied In Board Game Format

If you've ever thought about ascending the ranks to all-time techno stardom, "Business Techno: The Game" may be for you.

By Cameron Sunkel

Thanks to the game's AR tech, its users will interact with digital objects overlaid with the real world. Players who assemble the resulting NFT collectible will influence the creation of a forthcoming virtual artist that will be introduced on the platform. 

"What we want is to give a number of winners the promise of voting rights, in a sense, to this virtual act, and for the community to then collaborate and make proposals on how this virtual artist will evolve," Phull told Decrypt

ELYNXIR and Pokémon Go share the same developer, Niantic, who also reportedly invested in PIXELYNX.

Related

deadmau5 richie hawtin
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin's PIXELYNX to Bring 3D Avatars to Metaverse Gaming Platform

The company inked a partnership with cross-game avatar platform Ready Player Me.

unnamed (25)
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin Secure Deal With Niantic to Develop Augmented Reality Gaming Platform

PIXELYNX is seeking the expertise of the team that made Pokémon GO a wild success.

deadmau5 richie hawtin
NEWS

Richie Hawtin and deadmau5's PIXELYNX Releases First Look At Forthcoming Mobile Game, ELYNXIR

ELYNXIR intersects music, gaming, and blockchain in a way like never before.

deadmau5 richie hawtin
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin Launch PIXELYNX to Bridge the Gap Between Gaming, Digital Collectibles and Virtual Worlds

It’s like buying brands’ merch as collectibles—for a digital version of yourself.

deadmau5
NEWS

Raking In $4 Million In NFT Sales, deadmau5 Is Showcasing Potential of New Creator Economy

deadmau5' mission to pressure test NFT technology has reaffirmed his team's belief in its potential.

1-1400x479
GEAR + TECH

Beatport and PIXELYNX Partner to Create Unique Generative NFT Series, "Synth Heads"

"Together we've created a special collection for electronic music fans that captures the unique culture of synthesizers in a creative and fun way."

bitcoin crypto
NEWS

Beatport to Accept Bitcoin as Payment, Launches Collaborative NFT Partnership With Crypto.com

Beatport's "Music For Future Dancefloors" NFT series features Boys Noize, Charlotte De Witte, and more.

220811-coca-cola-dreamscape-jm-1253-5b21b5
NEWS

Coca-Cola Launches EDM-Inspired Flavor, AR Experiences In Partnership With Tomorrowland

Fans can scan any Dreamworld package on their mobile phone to access the Coca-Cola Creations Hub, where they can unlock AR music experiences.