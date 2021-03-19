deadmau5 Shares Preview of Massive Unreleased Electro Track

It seems deadmau5 is busy in the studio. After revealing a new collaboration with REZZ called "Hypnocurrency" earlier this week, he has now taken to social media to share a preview of another unreleased track.

The clip is relatively short, but fans can hear the gritty electro flair of a signature deadmau5 track. It also offers up a taste of the song's vocals, belted by a singer whose name is yet to be announced. However, it sounds an awful lot like Lights, the superstar singer-songwriter and producer who teamed up with the mau5 back in 2018 for "Drama Free." Nevertheless, it's important to note that Lights has not been confirmed as the track's vocalist.

Check out the preview below, courtesy of deadmau5's Instagram.

While we're unable to confirm Lights' involvement at this time, it's fair to wonder if they've reconnected on new music. deadmau5 and Lights are longtime friends and famously performed together at Red Rocks and Ultra Music Festival's 2019 edition, among other shows. Turn back the clock below.

