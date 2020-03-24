deadmau5 Teases the Return of BSOD, His Side Project with Steve Duda

One of deadmau5‘ side projects that extends back before his career picked up significant momentum looks to come back in 2020. He has apparently teased new music from his and Steve Duda‘s collaborative BSOD moniker slated for release on April 10th, 2020.

That is, if a tweet by deadmau5 (real name Joel Zimmerman) is any indicator. The Canadian superstar DJ/producer shared artwork seeming to announce the release on his social media channels.

Long before 2008’s Random Album Title thrust him to the forefront of electronic music, Zimmerman reserved some of his snarky titles for BSOD singles. After forming in 2005, they released “This Is The Hook” to parody dance music - but the song topped the Beatport charts in 2006. 2007 saw them team up on the EP Played Out, followed by 2008’s Last Life EP as well as “Super Breakfast” and “Tilt,” which came out in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

At the time of writing no title is available for BSOD’s upcoming release, nor is it clear whether it will comprise a single, EP or something else altogether.

FOLLOW DEADMAU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5

Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5

Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/deadmau5