Deadmau5 Previews Upcoming BSOD Release, “No Way, Get Real”

It has been over six years since we've heard a release from deadmau5' BSOD project, but that changes today with deadmau5' latest teaser.

BSOD, a collaborative project between deadmau5 (real name Joel Zimmerman) and veteran producer and sound engineer Steve Duda first took shape in 2005 and was last heard from in 2014. They only released one album titled Pay Here to Click in 2006, but despite a relatively small discography the project helped shape the landscape of mid-2000's electro house.

Seemingly out of nowhere, an announcement from Zimmerman earlier this month confirmed at least one new single would be committed under the legacy side project.

Now, with the first teaser out in the open, it seems BSOD's eccentric electro house flavor is back and better than ever on the duo's forthcoming single "No Way, Get Real." With frenetic lead synths and crisp bass lines the duo seem to have picked up right where they left off.

BSOD's returning single, "No Way, Get Real," arrives in full on April 10th.

