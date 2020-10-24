deadmau5 Teases Upcoming Kiesza Track on mau5trap - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
deadmau5 Teases Upcoming Kiesza Track on mau5trap

The famed "Take Ü There" singer is joining the mau5trap family.
Kiesza

The next track to be released via mau5trap, the prolific imprint of deadmau5, was finally announced October 23rd via a Twitter post. Set for release very "soooooon," the single, featuring famed dance music vocalist Kiesza, is titled "Bridged By A Lightwave," with pre-save links available this coming Monday. 

Kiesza is perhaps best known in the electronic music world for her stellar work on Jack Ü's "Take Ü There" as well as her own deep house track "Hideaway," which became a global hit and breakthrough for the Canadian singer-songwriter. Included deadmau5's tweet was a short, 15-second clip of the song featuring orchestral synths and soft, tender vocals from Kiesza, paired with trippy visuals of intertwining purple and teal lightwaves.

"Bridged By A Lightwave" will also be performed live at deadmau5's upcoming "Day of The deadmau5" run of drive-in performances, slated for October 29th at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and October 30th and 31st at Seat Geek Stadium in Chicago.

You can find tickets to those shows here

