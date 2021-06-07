deadmau5 Announces Split From Wife of Four Years, Kelly Zimmerman

Joel and Kelly Zimmerman's separation was amicable in nature.
Author:
Publish date:

deadmau5 (via Instagram)

After nearly four years of marriage, deadmau5 has announced a split from his wife, Kelly Zimmerman. The separation was amicable in nature.

The dance music legend shared the news in an official statement posted to Instagram. "After three and a half years of marriage, Joel Zimmerman (deadmau5) and his wife Kelly Zimmerman are legally separating," the statement reads. "Their decision to terminate their marriage is amicable."

"We have chosen different paths in life and I am forever grateful for the time we spent together," deadmau5 added.

Joel and Kelly Zimmerman were engaged in January 2016, when the former secretly popped the question while vacationing in the Maldives.

They ended up tying the knot in August 2017. The iconic "Strobe" producer's groomsmen included Canadian HGTV host Bryan Baeumler and famed audio engineer and longtime collaborator Steve Duda. The wedding included a pyrotechnic display, which deadmau5 showed off prior to the nuptials.

Kelly also took to Instagram to share the news of the separation. "Relationships don’t always work out, but there’s still so much LOVE between us. Please be kind to us during this process," she wrote. "Choosing to end our marriage doesn’t make the relationship a failure, loving Joel is one of the best things I’ve ever had the privilege of doing in this life. I’m forever grateful to the kind and brilliant man he is. Wishing him all the love and success on the rest of his journey through life."

