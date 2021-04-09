Death Cab for Cutie Frontman Ben Gibbard Wants to Work With ODESZA

Have you ever wondered what a collaboration between ODESZA and Death Cab for Cutie would sound like?

Iconic Death Cab frontman Ben Gibbard recently appeared on Audacy’s New Arrivals with Bryce Segall to chat about his livestreaming ventures during the global lockdown period and his recent philanthropical endeavors, among other topics. It was his comments on a potential collaboration with ODESZA, however, that sent ripples through the electronic music community.

ODESZA and Gibbard have crossed paths in the Seattle area many times, including at a co-headlining concert at Bellingham’s Civic Stadium in May 2019. It turns out that Gibbard, who called the duo "great, wonderful dudes" and "really talented," has been kicking the tires on a potential collaboration for years.

ODESZA perform during a co-headlining concert, billed alongside Death Cab for Cutie, at Bellingham’s Civic Stadium in May 2019. Michael Rietmulder/The Seattle Times

“You just kinda lit a fire for me to reach out to these dudes, because I’ve worked on a couple aborted projects with electronic musicians in the past year," Gibbard told Segall after the host asked if he and ODESZA had every exchanged files or ideas.

"And the couple times they haven’t gone anywhere, my wife would be like, ‘Why don’t you call those ODESZA guys? Those guys are awesome. You guys should work on some music together.’ And I’m like yeah, we should."

Check out the full interview below.