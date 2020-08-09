Watch Deborah De Luca Throw Down in an Italian Open Air Venue in the Jungle

Techno producer Deborah De Luca recently took the decks at Italian open air venue Clorophilla Club for a raucous set.

Throwing down in her native country, the Italian techno queen graced the stage for an adrenalizing performance ensconced in the jungle. Clorophilla Club also recently hosted Charlotte de Witte over the weekend and is planning a show with Nina Kraviz on August 13th.

It's important to note that COVID-19 has drastically diminished in Italy. According to a report by Bloomberg, the number of daily confirmed cases in the nation is now averaging at around 200, well below its peak, with no strain on hospitals. In fact, after devolving into one of the hardest hit countries in the initial outbreak's immediate aftermath, Italy has emerged as a model for the rest of the world in terms of virus containment and reduction.

Check out a clip of De Luca throwing down T78 and Ballarak's "The Antidote" during her dazzling Clorophilla Club set below.

