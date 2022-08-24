Skip to main content
Iconic Defected Records Label Acquired by Former Managing Director and CEO

Iconic Defected Records Label Acquired by Former Managing Director and CEO

"My intuition has guided me well and I have decided that for the company to continue its progressive journey that it needs a new approach, fresh energy."

Simon Dunmore/Instagram

"My intuition has guided me well and I have decided that for the company to continue its progressive journey that it needs a new approach, fresh energy."

Defected Records has been sold to its former CEO for an undisclosed sum.

Wez Saunders has acquired the transformative house music label, which is home to many of the genre's most venerated artists, like Jamie Jones, The Martinez Brothers, CamelPhat and Calvin Harris' Love Regenerator, among others. According to documents filed in the UK's Companies House, the deal closed on July 29th. 

"I am grateful to Simon Dunmore for his ongoing mentorship and for trusting us to continue his legacy, evolving the next generation of Defected," Saunders said in a statement. Dunmore will remain in the company as a consultant to the A&R team.

Defected Records launched in 1999. Throughout the course of the label's 23-year history under Dunmore's leadership, the label became a global success story, releasing 650 tracks that achieved silver, gold and platinum certifications. Defected also held residences in Ibiza and launched festivals in London and Croatia.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Chelsea Manning
NEWS

Watch Notorious Whistleblower Chelsea Manning DJ at a Brooklyn Rave

Manning's performance at an LGBTQIA+ party in Brooklyn was her first in over 15 years.

By Lennon Cihak
zedd
EVENTS

Zedd to Honor 10th Anniversary of "Clarity" With 50-Piece Orchestra In Los Angeles

Every single track from the album will be performed by Zedd and his classically trained colleagues in October.

By Nick Yopko
279369264_540946740718854_5497177446695294264_n
NEWS

"See You In the Next Life": Saga of Noisia Ends With Breathtaking Final Performance

Watch footage from Noisia's final performance, a momentous hometown gig at a festival in the Netherlands.

By Jason Heffler

The label's publishing arm, Defected Music, has been celebrating its big success with Elton John and Dua Lipa's "Cold Heart" and songs from Beyoncé's record-breaking Renaissance album.

Dunmore took to Instagram to announce the purchase, adding that the journey has been "an incredible ride." 

"Few get the privilege of working on incredible music, with inspirational artists and dedicated staff...there are far too many to mention but I thank each and every one of them," writes Dunmore. "My intuition has guided me well and I have decided that for the company to continue it's progressive journey that it needs a new approach, fresh energy." 

Tags
terms:
Simon DunmoreDefected Records

Related

Bridges for Music
NEWS

Defected Records Announces New Label and Partnership with South African Nonprofit Bridges for Music

Defected will sponsor five students per term at Bridges Academy in Langa, Cape Town.

Calvin Harris
NEWS

Calvin Harris Shares Letter from 1999 Ahead of Forthcoming Defected Records Debut

He is due out with a single titled "Live Without Your Love" next month.

defected
EVENTS

Defected Records Unveil Plans for New Music Festival In Malta

The three-day festival will feature a myriad of clubs, boat parties, and off-the-grid experiences.

Calvin Harris' black-and-white 2020 press photo.
EVENTS

Calvin Harris to Headline Defected Records Virtual Festival as Love Regenerator

Harris' acid-house alias will join Claptone, Roger Sanchez, and more for Defected's virtual festival.

Firepower Records Space Yacht
MUSIC RELEASES

Celebrate Five Years of Firepower Records With These Iconic Releases [LISTEN]

Firepower Records is celebrating five years of releasing straight fire.

Screen Shot 2020-06-23 at 6.54.38 PM
Lifestyle

Here Is a DJing Dog, Courtesy of Defected Records

Talk about being in the dog-house.

Drezo
NEWS

Drezo Launches New Record Label for Artists "Who Are Looking for a Home, But Have Nowhere to Fit In"

Drezo also released Omens Records' first track, a collaboration with Dread MC called "Villain."

Michelle Jubelirer
NEWS

Michelle Jubelirer Named First Female CEO In 80-Year History of Capitol Music Group

Jubelirer, who has worked with Avicii and Swedish House Mafia, joined Capitol Records as Executive Vice President in May 2013.