Iconic Defected Records Label Acquired by Former Managing Director and CEO

Defected Records has been sold to its former CEO for an undisclosed sum.

Wez Saunders has acquired the transformative house music label, which is home to many of the genre's most venerated artists, like Jamie Jones, The Martinez Brothers, CamelPhat and Calvin Harris' Love Regenerator, among others. According to documents filed in the UK's Companies House, the deal closed on July 29th.

"I am grateful to Simon Dunmore for his ongoing mentorship and for trusting us to continue his legacy, evolving the next generation of Defected," Saunders said in a statement. Dunmore will remain in the company as a consultant to the A&R team.

Defected Records launched in 1999. Throughout the course of the label's 23-year history under Dunmore's leadership, the label became a global success story, releasing 650 tracks that achieved silver, gold and platinum certifications. Defected also held residences in Ibiza and launched festivals in London and Croatia.

The label's publishing arm, Defected Music, has been celebrating its big success with Elton John and Dua Lipa's "Cold Heart" and songs from Beyoncé's record-breaking Renaissance album.

Dunmore took to Instagram to announce the purchase, adding that the journey has been "an incredible ride."

"Few get the privilege of working on incredible music, with inspirational artists and dedicated staff...there are far too many to mention but I thank each and every one of them," writes Dunmore. "My intuition has guided me well and I have decided that for the company to continue it's progressive journey that it needs a new approach, fresh energy."