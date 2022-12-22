Defected Records is Returning to Ibiza for a Summer 2023 Residency

Defected Records will be returning to the White Isle for a summer 2023 residency.

Defected, EDM.com's record label of the year, has appeared in Ibiza every season since 2001, when they initially launched. 22 years running, they've now announced their return to Eden, a premier nightclub that will host Defected's residency every Friday starting on May 5th through September 29th.

Tickets are available now and you can purchase them here.

Back in September, Defected Records' new CEO, Wez Saunders, announced that the label had plans to establish a transformative 30% minimum royalty rate for its artists. Moreover, he said Defected would provide quarterly royalty reports to all of its producers and songwriters in a major stride towards financial transparency.

"Defected's mission is to service our community while helping artists build longer lasting, more impactful and more profitable careers," Saunders said in a statement at the time. "These changes are a natural progression with artists in mind, one that ensures we continue to think about the future of the music industry, with artist benefits at the forefront of our commercial strategies."

FOLLOW DEFECTED RECORDS:

Facebook: facebook.com/defected-records

Twitter: twitter.com/defected-records

Instagram: instagram.com/defectedrecords