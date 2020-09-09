Demi Lovato Shares Release Date of Marshmello Collab and Interactive Website with Mood Quiz

Lovatics can finally breathe a sigh of relief after Demi Lovato announced the official release date for her highly anticipated collaboration with Marshmello, "OK Not To Be OK."

The two stars took to social media on September 4th to tease the track, sharing a video of Marshmello being "roasted" in anticipation of its release. They also published an interactive website that allows users to take a mood quiz and answer questions about their current state of mind before being led to hotline numbers offered by Hope For The Day. You can visit the site here.

In a year marred by unprecedented economic, racial, and social strife, it seems as if the EDM and dance-pop superstar is furthering his altruistic endeavors and trying to initiate the conversation surrounding mental health. Considering the track is being released during Suicide Prevention Week, fans can expect a poignant and pensive electronic crossover.

"OK Not To Be Ok" will be released tomorrow, September 10th, 2020. Check out Lovato's announcement below.