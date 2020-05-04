Renowned Producer Deorro Looks to the Future, Signs With Prodigy Artists

Los Angeles-born electronic artist Deorro, who rapidly rose to fame in the early to mid-2010s as arguably the most popular producer in the electro house scene, has signed to Prodigy Artists. For the foreseeable future, Prodigy will manage Deorro and further build his brand.

The music management company also spearheads the careers of electronic dance music stars NGHTMRE, Habstrakt, JOYRYDE, and SLANDER, among others. At Prodigy, Deorro will hone in on the variety of styles that he's become known for, like Melbourne Bounce and Latin. He has a lot exciting records in the pipeline, including a number of fan favorites, which he has been teasing live for over five years. In addition, he will be re-examining the melodic arm of his sound, which will harken back to his Chris Brown-assisted smash "Five More Hours."

In a statement provided to EDM.com, Prodigy confirmed that Deorro's direction will be heavily focused on Latin-inspired dance music. Deorro is working diligently to further bridge the gap between the two, incorporating elements of cumbia and banda to further push the envelope like he did with his singles "Bailar" and "Pica," both of which featured Grammy Award-winning merengue artist Elvis Crespo.

Moreover, Deorro's team at Prodigy will be relaunching his Panda Funk banner as its own record label. During his rise, Deorro launched Panda Funk to spotlight producers in the electro house and Melbourne Bounce genres he helped to popularize, releasing music by Matt Watkins, Gerald Le Funk, and Tony Romera, among others. The reinvigorated Panda Funk imprint will take an artist-led approach similar to what Prodigy did with SLANDER and NGHTMRE's Gud Vibrations banner, but funneled into a vision unique to Deorro and his brand.

"This is remarkably special. Deorro is extraordinarily special," said Andrew Berman, Manager at Prodigy Artists, who has been by Deorro's side for many years. "Yet the most special of all is being able to continue doing my part in making my contribution to a project and person that I have the utmost confidence, passion, and respect for. There's a lot of history between us, but we're just getting started."

