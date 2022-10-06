Depeche Mode Announce New Album, First Tour In 5 Years

Months after the death of founding member Andy Fletcher, Depeche Mode have announced a tour and new album.

The legendary electronic music group's last album was 2017's Spirit. The record was followed by their Global Spirit Tour, which grossed a whopping $202 million. The forthcoming album, Memento Mori, does not yet have a release date but it will be released on Columbia Records.

Memento Mori will be Depeche Mode's first album since the news of Fletcher's death back in May. Mode members Martin Gore and Dave Gahan believe releasing the album and touring are what Fletcher would have wanted.

Late Depeche Mode member Andy Fletcher.

"We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time," Gore said, per Pitchfork. "After Fletch's passing, we decided to continue as we're sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning."

"Fletch would have loved this album," Gahan added. "We're really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can't wait to present it to you live at the shows next year."

Their tour will kick off in Sacramento, California in March 2023. You can purchase tickets here.

