Depeche Mode Announce New Album, First Tour In 5 Years

"Memento Mori" will be Depeche Mode's first album since the news of Andy Fletcher's death.

Ailura/Wikimedia Commons

Months after the death of founding member Andy Fletcher, Depeche Mode have announced a tour and new album. 

The legendary electronic music group's last album was 2017's Spirit. The record was followed by their Global Spirit Tour, which grossed a whopping $202 million. The forthcoming album, Memento Mori, does not yet have a release date but it will be released on Columbia Records.

Memento Mori will be Depeche Mode's first album since the news of Fletcher's death back in May. Mode members Martin Gore and Dave Gahan believe releasing the album and touring are what Fletcher would have wanted.

Andy Fletcher

Late Depeche Mode member Andy Fletcher.

By Lennon Cihak
Sullivan King and Ray Volpe
MUSIC RELEASES

Sullivan King and Ray Volpe Drop Metalcore Rallying Cry, "The Dead March"

After his headline B2B with Excision at Lost Lands, Sullivan King has unleashed a new collaboration with EDM.com Class of 2022 star Ray Volpe.

By Nick Yopko
309215399_936661431070642_5342334947383754953_n
FEATURES

We Came Up With Bizarre Descriptions of DJs—Then Used Artificial Intelligence to Bring Them to Life

Aphex Twin, Flume, REZZ and Daft Punk are just a few of the many artists we placed in nonsensical situations before feeding them through an A.I. art generator.

By EDM.com Staff

"We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time," Gore said, per Pitchfork. "After Fletch's passing, we decided to continue as we're sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning." 

"Fletch would have loved this album," Gahan added. "We're really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can't wait to present it to you live at the shows next year."

Their tour will kick off in Sacramento, California in March 2023. You can purchase tickets here.

