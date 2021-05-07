Derrick May Backs Out of Techno Panel at Detroit Historical Society After Sexual Assault Allegations

May reportedly stepped away from the discussion because "his presence would distract from the spirit of the celebration."

Famed electronic music producer Derrick May has withdrawn from an upcoming appearance at a techno music panel at the Detroit Historical Society due to allegations of sexual assault.

The discussion is a part of "2000/2020: Celebrating 20 Years of the Electronic Music Festival in Detroit," a May 30th event celebrating the city's electronic music festivals which will feature fabled Detroit techno artists Carl Craig and Kevin Saunderson.

"Derrick stepped back when it appeared that his presence would distract from the spirit of the celebration," said Tracy Irwin, the museum's Chief Exhibitions and Enrichment Officer. "This project and our exhibit, 2000/2020: Celebrating the 20 Years of the Electronic Music Festival in Detroit has been about the history of the festivals and the vibrant community that grew around them. We all agree that this history is bigger than one person and by stepping aside, Derrick ensures that the closing celebration will reflect that history and remain as vibrant and joyful as the festivals themselves."

A tweet from the museum also confirmed May's departure from the panel, noting that it will instead "feature other industry giants."

Back in November 2020, DJ Mag published a lengthy report containing graphic accusations of sexual misconduct committed by May from four women, dating back 20 years.

Resident Advisor went on to publish a two-part investigation that uncovered a total of 13 additional accounts from people who "claim to have experienced or witnessed alleged acts of sexual harassment, assault and inappropriate or unpleasant behaviour" carried out by May.

May, who is credited as a pioneer of Detroit techno, has denied the allegations.