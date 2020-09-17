Lawyer of Derrick May Issues Official Response to Sexual Assault Allegations

Following accusations of sexual assault, famed DJ and electronic music producer Derrick May has issued a public statement in response to the allegations. The claims were made in a September 8th, 2020 Facebook post by Michael James, a former Detroit-based colleague.

After James' post began to circulate via social media, May's legal team went on to deny the allegations and assert their plans to pursue legal action. Kyle J. Dupuy, owner and Lead Council of the Detroit-based law office Dupuy Law Firm, PLC, has now shared an official statement on May's Facebook page. "It has come to our attention that a former Detroiter named Michael James has been making deeply troubling allegations regarding Derrick May on social media, wherein Mr. James alleges that Derrick May has drugged and/or raped several women," the statement reads.

"These statements are patently false, libelous, and calculated to ruin Derrick May’s professional career. Derrick May does not and has not ever used drugs, nor would he ever have unwanted sexual relations with anyone," Dupuy continues. "Furthermore, Derrick May has never been arrested, or even contacted by any investigative agency regarding allegations of any crime, ever. Michael James is motivated by a spat over royalties that he feels he is owed for Derrick May’s Strings of Life track. Rather than discuss the matter like an adult, Mr. James has resorted to character assassination."

Read May's statement in full below.