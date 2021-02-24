Pacha Expands to Open New Venue in Mykonos

Destino Pacha Mykonos will be the Pacha Group's first hotel destination outside of Spain.
Author:
Publish date:

Destino Pacha Mykonos

Ibiza's fabled Pacha has been a go-to destination for partiers worldwide. Since opening their first location in 1967 in the beach town of Sitges, Pacha Group has gone on to expand its luxury experience with clubs across Europe. However, they've kept their hotels strictly in Spain—until now. 

Pacha Group has officially announced they are opening a new location in Mykonos this summer. Destino Pacha Mykonos will overlook the beautiful white sands and turquoise water of the Aegean Sea and feature the famous cabaret Lío bar and restaurant within the luxury hotel. In true Pacha form, the poolside dance floor will feature both local and internationally acclaimed DJs and live acts performing all summer long. 

"Destino Pacha Mykonos will be our first hotel outside of Spain and its opening is an important milestone in the evolution of Pacha,” said Nick McCabe, Pacha Group’s CEO. "The low-key party vibe of this beautiful Greek island chimes perfectly with our birthplace and the opening of Destino, alongside Lío, is a fitting kick-off to our international expansion."

Destino Pacha Mykonos is scheduled to open on June 1st, 2021. You can find more information about the resort here.

