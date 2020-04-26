[STREAM] DESTRUCTO's "The Breakfast Club" Party Is Now Live

Rise and shine with some live stream action from DESTRUCTO, who is cooking up a set right now to get the day started. The multi-genre bass music star and president of AMFAMFAMF always knows how to throw a memorable party, and today's live stream event is no exception.

Today, DESTRUCTO is bringing back an event from the not so distant past titled The Breakfast Club, a party he first put together during Miami Music Week's 2018 iteration.

DESTRUCTO is calling on fans to join him in breaking out the eggs, bacon, and breakfast cocktails while they watch live from home. DESTRUCTO has never been one to shy away from surprises, so we're also listening closely for any unreleased music the "Bandz" producer is serving up.

DESTRUCTO's The Breakfast Club live stream is taking place this morning from 9AM to 11AM PDT.

