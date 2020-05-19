Destructo Uploads Full 12-Hour Sunrise Sermon Stream Featuring Boys Noize, Bob Moses, and More

During these dark times, Destructo has taken it upon himself to provide a sliver of sunlight. The celebrated DJ, music entrepreneur, and FriendShip founder recently hosted a virtual version of his patented Sunrise Sermon live set, taking to Twitch to offer fans a marathon livestream event bursting at the seams with funky house music and sun-kissed, utopian flair.

The epic 12-hour event was gangbusters, attracting over 290,000 viewers on Twitch in what was one of the biggest non-festival dance music livestreams to arise from the pandemic.

Destructo, who kicked off the stream at 5:30AM PST, moonlighted as an alarm clock before he went on to pull out all the stops for his fans. Joining him for the event was Bob Moses, Boys Noize, Kaz James, and Doorly, who all beamed in from their homes to contribute live DJ sets, and friends Dita Von Teese, Justin Martin, Wax Motif, The Twerkaholicz, and Cory Enemy.

You can watch the full Sunrise Sermon event in all its glory below.

