Detroit House and Techno Pioneer K-Hand Dead at 56
Publish date:

Detroit House and Techno Pioneer K-Hand Dead at 56

Dave Clarke, Ellen Allien, and many more have paid tribute to the late techno legend, who was officially dubbed "the First Lady of Detroit" by City Council.
Author:

The Vinyl Factory

Dave Clarke, Ellen Allien, and many more have paid tribute to the late techno legend, who was officially dubbed "the First Lady of Detroit" by City Council.

Legendary Detroit DJ and electronic music producer K-Hand has died at the age of 56.

According to Detroit Metro Times, K-Hand, whose real name was Kelli Hand, is hailed as being "the first woman to release an electronic music record before techno grew into an international fascination."

In summer 2017 Hand was officially dubbed "the First Lady of Detroit" by City Council for her pioneering contributions to techno and house music, as well as her "skills within a male-dominated industry." She was awarded the city's Testimonial Resolution, a biographical certificate that lists the accomplishments of a person or organization.

The year prior, she was a recipient of the Spirit of Detroit Award along with fellow techno music legends Carl Craig, Jeff Mills, and Kevin Saunderson, among others. The award is presented to any person, event, or organization for "outstanding achievement or service to the citizens of Detroit."

Recommended Articles

Burning Man Project Question in the dust
EVENTS

Burning Man Goes Rogue: Unofficial Event is Moving Forward in Black Rock City

"Bring everything you need for Radical Self Reliance."

cover photo
GEAR + TECH

New FestFriends App Launches to Offer Secure Marketplace for Festival Tickets

"No more awkward meet-ups in dimly-lit Starbucks parking lots with strangers from Craigslist."

ilesoniq-2016
EVENTS

deadmau5, REZZ, Zeds Dead, More Set to Headline îLESONIQ Redux 2021

In collaboration with Bud Light, the multi-day music festival will run September 24th to 26th, 2021.

Many figures in the electronic music world paid tribute to Hand, who founded the venerated Acacia Records label.

A cause of death has not been revealed. We at EDM.com express our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of K-Hand.

Related

Pascal_FEOS-2_0
NEWS

Techno Pioneer Pascal F.E.O.S. Dead at 52

The producer, label head, and techno pioneer has passed away following his battle with cancer.

phil-k
NEWS

Australian Breakbeat Legend Phil K Has Died

The venerated DJ and producer passed away after a battle with bladder cancer.

Coachella - Jamal Eid
EVENTS

A House and Techno Lover's Guide to Coachella 2020

Here's where to go and who to see for a bevy of the best house and techno at 'Chella.

Derrick May
NEWS

Derrick May Backs Out of Techno Panel at Detroit Historical Society After Sexual Assault Allegations

May reportedly stepped away from the discussion because "his presence would distract from the spirit of the celebration."

TimStudio2104_edit (1) 2
NEWS

Avicii's Website Has Become A Digital Memorial

Visit Avicii's website and leave your favorite memory of the late artist.

Faster Horses
NEWS

Faster Horses Festival Ends In Tragedy After 3 Attendees Found Dead From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Three men were found dead in a camping trailer as a result of what is believed to be acute carbon monoxide poisoning.

i_o
NEWS

Four Months After Tragic Death, Tributes to i_o Flood His Social Media Everyday

"I'm alive because of your music, I love you for that."

sherwood forest
NEWS

Electric Forest is Giving Away a Pair of Wristbands to Support Independent Detroit Venues

Fans can win the free passes by donating and tuning in to "ALIVE Detroit," a virtual benefit concert.