dEVOLVE Delivers Explosive New Diplo & Friends Mix

Florida’s dEVOLVE has the perfect remedy to warm you up this cold winter: his brand new Diplo & Friends mix. The talented producer and DJ has come a long way since first bursting onto the scene in 2016. He released a breakout collaboration with Red Hat that year titled “Higher!,” and the track earned dEVOLVE a spot on the international Dance Music and Future Dancehall charts.

Since then dEVOLVE has amassed more than 40 million plays while garnering support from the likes of MAKJ, Dillon Francis, BBC Radio 1, and SiriusXM. Coming off of a very successful 2019 - which included an official remix for superstar Sean Paul - dEVOLVE has released an explosive, one-hour Diplo & Friends mix to kick off 2020. Taking us on a high-energy, dance-filled journey, dEVOLVE demonstrates his talents as a producer and DJ with mainstream electronic appeal. He masterfully weaves an eclectic palette of sounds including Caribbean dancehall, big room, chill trap, hip-hop, and a myriad of melodic and hard-hitting bass rhythms.

Bearing dEVOLVE's newest material, including plenty of his unreleased tunes, his own edits, a plethora of new remixes, and his new single “Till We Fall In Love” with Alx Veliz and Charly Black, his Diplo & Friends mix is the perfect remedy for the wintertime blues. As he recently signed to the esteemed Republic/Casablanca Records, the future is looking brighter than ever for this prodigious producer and DJ.

dEVOLVE had this to say in reference to the release of his new Diplo & Friends mix:

"I dug in the vault and broke out a bunch of unreleased new music, made new edits, and really looked at it as a blueprint for both new and old fans to be able to really hear what I’m about both as an artist and a DJ. My sound is rooted in the blending of electronic and Caribbean music but I have a range beyond that and I think this mix highlighted that. I’ve got my signature "basshall" bangers in there and original trap tunes and edits. I finish with some unreleased house stuff like my remix for Rema. It’s high energy from start to finish - and I’m really proud of how it all came out!"

