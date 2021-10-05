October 6, 2021
UK Ticketing Platform DICE Acquires Boiler Room to Expand Streaming Operations
Publish date:

The deal has been in the works for over a year.
Author:

Boiler Room (via YouTube)

Boiler Room has a new home. 

Just one week after announcing a $122 million capital raise, UK-based ticketing company DICE have announced their acquisition of Boiler Room for an undisclosed amount. Founded in 2014, DICE has gone on to support over 6,400 artists and distributed concert tickets in 147 different countries, according to Music Business Worldwide.

According to DICE CEO Phil Hutcheon, he and Boiler Room CEO Blaise Bellville have had candid discussions for over a year, allowing a shared vision to emerge. 

“I believe deeply that the best way for Boiler Room to evolve is by partnering with a company that values what we are today, and provides the tools we need to grow into the future – we play to our strengths and they to theirs," Belville said in a statement.

boiler room disclosure skream

Disclosure and Skream perform at a Boiler Room set in 2012.

DICE will offer Boiler Room the means to accelerate growth while continuing to remain editorially independent. The company has retained services with over 3,600 venues and festival properties worldwide thus far. 

Meanwhile, DICE has been public about its expansion into hosting ticketed livestream events. The company launched DICE TV in 2020, leveraging its existing artist discovery engine to connect fans and artists through the lens of livestream events. Boiler Room's strengths and existing infrastructure in this area with Boiler Room TV will likely prove synergistic towards DICE's efforts to expand in this area. 

