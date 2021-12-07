Dillon Francis to Write, Star In Adult Animated Comedy Series On FailArmy

Dillon Francis is taking his channel-surfing sensibilities to the big screen as the star of a new social media-based streaming series.

The show, titled Couch Kings, will see the hit-making DJ working alongside his childhood best friend, Eric Hamilton. The series, consisting of four initial episodes, goes live on FailArmy's social media channels this week.

Each animated episodes represents a day in the life of Francis and Hamilton as they navigate a series of wacky, absurd, and sometimes gut-busting scenarios all originating from the comfort of their home sofa. Fittingly, FailArmy's vast library of bloopers, missteps, and pranks will serve as the through-line for the entire series.

The genesis of Couch Kings actually arrived a couple years ago with the test-run of a similarly inspired concept created for Francis and Cuco's collaboration, "Fix Me," in 2019. The video sees Cuco sustain a humorous—albeit painful—series of wipeouts during a flashback-style montage.

The upcoming series will be far from Francis' comedic series debut. Previously testing out his acting chops in series such as Brandon Dermer and James Van Der Beek's What Would Diplo Do? and his own straight-to-web series, DJ World, it's not surprising the entertainment realm demands more Dillon Francis in this medium. He once again finds himself in good company with Dermer, who has signed onto Couch Kings as an executive producer.

"I'm always stoked when I get to work with my friends so putting this together with Brandon, my favorite director, and Eric, my favorite friend, was a blast,” Francis said in a press statement. “FailArmy is the perfect partner for this project, and we’re thankful to vitaminwater for helping us bring the vision to life.”

Fans can check out Couch Kings beginning December 7th via FailArmy's social media channels.

