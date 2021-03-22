Dillon Francis Announces New Drum & Bass Mix Series, "id{nb}gafos"

He also uploaded the series' de facto first episode, which was streamed back in summer 2020, on Audius.

Dillon Francis, who was without a doubt one of the MVPs of the COVID-19 quarantine age with his consistent livestreams, is breathing new life into one of his most popular performances of the lockdown period.

In July 2020, fellow moombahton and bass music titan Party Favor hosted a virtual music festival called "The Isolation Stream," where he tapped Francis for a performance alongside A-Trak and SOFI TUKKER, among others. Francis went on to drop a riveting drum & bass set, chock full of anthems by Camo & Krooked, Mat Zo, and many more. He eventually uploaded the performance to YouTube, but found his fans clamoring for additional ways to listen.

Francis has now answered those calls by announcing a new drum & bass mix series called "id{nb}gafos" and uploading his "Isolation" set as the program's de facto first episode. Fans can now stream the set in full via Audius, the blockchain-powered streaming platform. Check it out below.

