Dillon Francis Announces New Drum & Bass Mix Series, "id{nb}gafos"

Dillon Francis Announces New Drum & Bass Mix Series, "id{nb}gafos"

He also uploaded the series' de facto first episode, which was streamed back in summer 2020, on Audius.
Author:
Publish date:

Dillon Francis (via YouTube)

He also uploaded the series' de facto first episode, which was streamed back in summer 2020, on Audius.

Dillon Francis, who was without a doubt one of the MVPs of the COVID-19 quarantine age with his consistent livestreams, is breathing new life into one of his most popular performances of the lockdown period.

In July 2020, fellow moombahton and bass music titan Party Favor hosted a virtual music festival called "The Isolation Stream," where he tapped Francis for a performance alongside A-Trak and SOFI TUKKER, among others. Francis went on to drop a riveting drum & bass set, chock full of anthems by Camo & Krooked, Mat Zo, and many more. He eventually uploaded the performance to YouTube, but found his fans clamoring for additional ways to listen.

Francis has now answered those calls by announcing a new drum & bass mix series called "id{nb}gafos" and uploading his "Isolation" set as the program's de facto first episode. Fans can now stream the set in full via Audius, the blockchain-powered streaming platform. Check it out below.

FOLLOW DILLON FRANCIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/dillonfrancismusic
Twitter: twitter.com/DillonFrancis
Instagram: instagram.com/dillonfrancis
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ouSzRh

Related

Dillon Francis and Diplo
INDUSTRY

Diplo and Dillon Francis Joined by Terry Crews, Charli XCX, Trippie Redd, and More for Virtual TikTok Prom

It was a star-studded stream.

dillon francis lane 8
NEWS

Dillon Francis and Lane 8 are Beefing About NFTs

It seems the NFT craze is starting to rear its ugly head.

Dillon Francis
MUSIC RELEASES

Dillon Francis and Drove Share Preview of Dreamy New STMPD RCRDS Track, "Places"

Francis said his new track, which drops this Friday on Martin Garrix's STMPD label, is "gonna hit you in all the feels."

Dillon Francis Eptic
NEWS

Dillon Francis and Eptic Announce Collab via Monstercat

Dillon Francis and Eptic have a track coming out this week.

1
NEWS

Chipotle Taps Dillon Francis, Illenium, CRAY, More for "Challenger Series II" Call of Duty Tournament

The DJs will join "Stranger Things" actor Finn Wolfhard and future WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu, among other major celebrities.

Diplo Dillon Francis
NEWS

Diplo and Dillon Francis are DJing a Virtual Prom Hosted by Jack in the Box

Diplo and Dillon Francis are the MVPs of quarantine.

dillonfr
NEWS

Dillon Francis Reveals The LA Influencer Mural Was A Marketing Ploy For His Brand New Show

Dillon Francis is launching his first series and fooled us with LA's influencer mural.

dillon francis
MUSIC RELEASES

Dance Into the Weekend with Dillon Francis' Eclectic "Tomorrowland Friendship Mix"

A versatile mix of Akon, Flume, LP Giobbi, and more under a house music umbrella.