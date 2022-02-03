Dillon Francis Confirms 2022 Release of "This Mixtape Is Fire Too" EP, Collab With ILLENIUM
A dream collaboration between Dillon Francis and ILLENIUM is officially on the way in 2022.
Back in March 2021, Francis took to Twitter to tease the collab by sharing a screenshot of a text message conversation between himself and ILLENIUM, refraining from divulging any details. Now, after a fan revived the tweet over 10 months later, the famed "Not Butter" producer has confirmed the track will release this year.
Francis also revealed a new project on the way called This Mixtape Is Fire Too, the hotly anticipated follow-up to his 2015 EP This Mixtape Is Fire.
Fans have been clamoring for This Mixtape Is Fire Too after the meteoric success of its predecessor, a seven-track EP featuring fan-favorite hits like "Bruk Bruk (I Need Your Lovin)" and "Bun Up the Dance" (with Skrillex). A breakthrough for Francis, the EP doubled as a song-cycle of his pioneering hybrid of electro and moombahton music.
Francis provided an update on This Mixtape Is Fire Too in late 2020, noting that it was originally meant to drop that year but was put on ice due to the impact of the pandemic. At the time of the article's publication, he has not yet announced a release date.
