Dillon Francis Debuts Long-Awaited Collaboration with ILLENIUM

The two artists have been teasing the unreleased track for over a year.

Thomas Falcone/Maddie Córdoba

After more than a year of teasing, Dillon Francis has finally debuted his unreleased collaboration with ILLENIUM.

Just a few days ago, Dillon Francis used his social media channels to "preview" his long-awaited collaboration with the melodic bass superstar. In true Dillon Francis fashion, he played exactly one second of the track and continued an effort to relentlessly torture his impatient fans.

Despite teasing that the song will be premiered at EDC Las Vegas, Francis decided to treat fans to an early look at the new track before he took the stage for day three of the Las Vegas festival. Captured by a fan at his show over the weekend, you can clearly hear an enormous melodic bass sound that has left fans shaking. Reminiscent of some of ILLENIUM's older releases, the colorful new tune has all the makings of a main stage hit.

At the time of writing, neither Dillon Francis nor ILLENIUM has announced a title or release date for their upcoming collaboration.

