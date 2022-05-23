Dillon Francis Debuts Long-Awaited Collaboration with ILLENIUM
After more than a year of teasing, Dillon Francis has finally debuted his unreleased collaboration with ILLENIUM.
Just a few days ago, Dillon Francis used his social media channels to "preview" his long-awaited collaboration with the melodic bass superstar. In true Dillon Francis fashion, he played exactly one second of the track and continued an effort to relentlessly torture his impatient fans.
Despite teasing that the song will be premiered at EDC Las Vegas, Francis decided to treat fans to an early look at the new track before he took the stage for day three of the Las Vegas festival. Captured by a fan at his show over the weekend, you can clearly hear an enormous melodic bass sound that has left fans shaking. Reminiscent of some of ILLENIUM's older releases, the colorful new tune has all the makings of a main stage hit.
At the time of writing, neither Dillon Francis nor ILLENIUM has announced a title or release date for their upcoming collaboration.
Recommended Articles
Dillon Francis Debuts Long-Awaited Collaboration with ILLENIUM
The two artists have been teasing the unreleased track for over a year.
Kx5 (deadmau5 and Kaskade) Surprise Subtronics Onstage at EDC for "Escape" Remix
The two dance music legends joined the ecstatic bass producer during his performance on the circutGROUNDS stage Saturday night.
Rivessi Unveils Radio-Ready House Heater, "Say Goodbye"
The UK-based producer has just returned with yet another dancefloor-ready gem.
FOLLOW DILLON FRANCIS:
Facebook: facebook.com/dillonfrancismusic
Twitter: twitter.com/DillonFrancis
Instagram: instagram.com/dillonfrancis
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ouSzRh
FOLLOW ILLENIUM:
Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM
Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC
Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2XO5NxG