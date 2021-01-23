Dillon Francis Launches Limited Edition Merch to Help Save His Favorite Restaurant

Dillon Francis Launches Limited Edition Merch to Help Save His Favorite Restaurant

Dillon Francis is giving back with a new charitable effort aimed at supporting the food insecure throughout Los Angeles.
Dillon Francis and the online apparel company PIZZASLIME together have launched a new initiative aimed at supporting La Poubelle Bistro and the food insecure throughout Los Angeles.

Taking to Instagram, Francis explained that one of his favorite restaurants of all-time is struggling financially and in serious need of donations. In an effort to save it, he and PIZZASLIME have dropped a series of limited edition La Poubelle merch including dad hats, joggers, hoodies, and more.

Dillon Francis assured fans 100% of donations will go towards supporting La Poubelle and the charitable organization The LA Mission.

La Poubelle has weathered thick and thin for over five decades in the Hollywood area, but the current environment has posed a cost too great to bear without community assistance. There is currently an active GoFund Me for the crêperie that will use donations to sustain payroll, mortgage, insurance, and loan repayments. The campaign has raised over $72K of the $200K target at the time of writing.

