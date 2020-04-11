Watch Dillon Francis Live Stream Full Set As DJ Hanzel

During this prolonged period of quarantine Dillon Francis has been actively live streaming his sets both as himself, and as his side-alias DJ Hanzel.

Yesterday, Francis posted his second live stream performance as DJ Hanzel, putting together an hour-long mix of deep house. Francis has been taking fans "one deeper" as DJ Hanzel for a number of years, but Francis has been bringing back the alias to live stream more frequently in recent times. This is the second full DJ Hanzel set the producer has put together and streamed in the last month.

In all of his recent sets Dillon Francis has been raising the bar when it comes to live stream production. The producer has taken the time to add lights, full visuals, and even a green screen to augment his sets. Francis showcased his full production capabilities again as DJ Hanzel, creating an immersive experience for the thousands of viewers watching from home.

Stay tuned for more Dillon Francis and DJ Hanzel live sets by subscribing to Dillon Francis on YouTube.

