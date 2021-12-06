Dillon Francis and T-Pain Have Another Collab In the Works
It looks like lightning is going to strike twice with D-Pain.
Dillon Francis has announced he's working with T-Pain again after the two released "Catchy Song" back in 2019. This time around, it seems like the two have teamed up for a more traditional electronic collaboration as opposed to the bubblegum "Catchy Song," which was featured in the children's movie The Lego Movie 2 back in 2019.
And from Francis' reaction last week, the track is shaping up to be a big one:
Back in September T-Pain shared that he was actively seeking collaborators in EDM, house, and techno, tweeting that he "can lead us to musical greatness." Just 24 hours prior he appeared onstage with Francis in Las Vegas and performed a number of his biggest hits alongside the veteran DJ, like "Bartender" and "Buy U A Drank."
Meanwhile, Francis recently released his scintillating third studio album, Happy Machine. The record comprises eight bubbly dance collabs created with the likes of 220 KID, Shift K3Y and Marc E. Bassy, Bow Anderson, and more.
Francis has not yet announced any concrete details about his collab with T-Pain, including a title or release date.
