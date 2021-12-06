Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Dillon Francis and T-Pain Have Another Collab In the Works
Publish date:

Dillon Francis and T-Pain Have Another Collab In the Works

Back in September T-Pain announced that he was actively seeking collaborators in EDM, house, and techno.
Author:

Thomas Falcone/Will Folsom

Back in September T-Pain announced that he was actively seeking collaborators in EDM, house, and techno.

It looks like lightning is going to strike twice with D-Pain.

Dillon Francis has announced he's working with T-Pain again after the two released "Catchy Song" back in 2019. This time around, it seems like the two have teamed up for a more traditional electronic collaboration as opposed to the bubblegum "Catchy Song," which was featured in the children's movie The Lego Movie 2 back in 2019.

And from Francis' reaction last week, the track is shaping up to be a big one:

Back in September T-Pain shared that he was actively seeking collaborators in EDM, house, and techno, tweeting that he "can lead us to musical greatness." Just 24 hours prior he appeared onstage with Francis in Las Vegas and performed a number of his biggest hits alongside the veteran DJ, like "Bartender" and "Buy U A Drank."

Recommended Articles

FFig8gyXIA48XAB
FEATURES

Here are the Funniest Spotify Wrapped Memes of 2021

After Spotify launched its annual Wrapped campaign, social media users did what they did best in 2021: roast it.

3 hours ago
dillon francis t-pain
NEWS

Dillon Francis and T-Pain Have Another Collab In the Works

Back in September T-Pain announced that he was actively seeking collaborators in EDM, house, and techno.

5 hours ago
b93002c7-c770-1754-b8cd-3f67c29cbb28
EVENTS

Hangout Music Festival Announces Massive 2022 Lineup With Zedd, ILLENIUM, More

Tame Impala, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, and Halsey will also perform at the fest, among many others.

5 hours ago

Meanwhile, Francis recently released his scintillating third studio album, Happy Machine. The record comprises eight bubbly dance collabs created with the likes of 220 KID, Shift K3Y and Marc E. Bassy, Bow Anderson, and more.

Francis has not yet announced any concrete details about his collab with T-Pain, including a title or release date.

FOLLOW DILLON FRANCIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/dillonfrancismusic
Twitter: twitter.com/DillonFrancis
Instagram: instagram.com/dillonfrancis
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ouSzRh

FOLLOW T-PAIN:

Facebook: facebook.com/t-pain
Twitter: twitter.com/TPAIN
Instagram: instagram.com/tpain
Spotify: spoti.fi/358AOie

Related

t-pain
NEWS

T-Pain Is Looking for EDM Collaborators: "I Know I Can Lead Us to Musical Greatness"

T-Pain issued a call for EDM producers and the community overwhelmingly responded.

RL Grime T-Pain
NEWS

T-Pain Teases Potential Collaboration with RL Grime

T-Pain and RL Grime could be in a mansion in Wiscansin right now.

Dillon Francis with Duct Tape over Mouth
MUSIC RELEASES

Dillon Francis, T-Pain and That Girl Lay Lay Team Up on New LEGO Movie Theme Song

An unlikely trio came up with the theme for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.

dillon francis illenium
NEWS

Dillon Francis Teases Upcoming Collaboration With ILLENIUM

A dream collaboration is in the works between ILLENIUM and Dillon Francis, who are both performing at Las Vegas' Life Is Beautiful in September.

2007+American+Music+Awards+Show+vYrDCTTR03Rx
NEWS

Akon Suggests a Foray Into EDM Would Help T-Pain Resurrect His Career

"Go into pop, go into EDM, go into Latin—I still think 'til this day he still can do it."

dillon francis lane 8
NEWS

Dillon Francis and Lane 8 are Beefing About NFTs

It seems the NFT craze is starting to rear its ugly head.

A split screen photo of EDM DJ/producers NGHTMRE and Dillon Francis.
MUSIC RELEASES

NGHTMRE and Dillon Francis Have a New Collab on the Way

NGHTMRE's Instagram Story reveals that he and Dillon Francis spent studio time together.

pjimage (21)
NEWS

GRiZ Floats a Collab to Dillon Francis on Twitter

GRiZ and Dillon Francis may soon have a collaboration in the works.