Dillon Francis Teases Upcoming Collaboration With ILLENIUM

Did you hear that? That was the sound of the collective gasp from the EDM community after Dillon Francis teased a new dream collab with ILLENIUM.

Francis took to Twitter yesterday, March 10th, to share a screenshot of a text message conversation with ILLENIUM. While brief, it is far from cryptic, as Francis wrote that the two have had a collaboration in the works for some time and now is the time to finish it with Las Vegas' Life Is Beautiful music festival on the horizon. "Time to Finish our collab for life is beautiful!" he texted, to which ILLENIUM responded with a simple yet emphatic confirmation.

Check out the tweet below.

The organizers of Life Is Beautiful shared the official lineup for the fest's 2021 edition yesterday, announcing a slew of electronic heavy-hitters, like FISHER, San Holo, CloZee, and Gorgon City. Billie Eilish, Green Day, and Tame Impala are primed to headline the three-day event's return, which is scheduled for September 17th to 19th, 2021.

At the time of the article's publication, neither ILLENIUM nor Dillon Francis have divulged any further details about the song in question. We'll provide updates as soon as they arrive.

FOLLOW DILLON FRANCIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/dillonfrancismusic

Twitter: twitter.com/DillonFrancis

Instagram: instagram.com/dillonfrancis

Spotify: spoti.fi/3ouSzRh

FOLLOW ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM

Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC

Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2XO5NxG