Dimension Announces Debut Album with Lead Single Out Friday

With the announcement of his forthcoming debut album, Dimension is about to embark on the biggest chapter of his career yet. The UK producer announced that the long-form project will be out later this year, but fans won't have to wait long at all for the first single to drop.

Written alongside UK songstress Jem Cooke, the album's lead single "Saviour" is already demonstrating great promise. Cooke has famously been featured on the smash CamelPhat hits "Breathe" and "Rabbit Hole." The forthcoming single will feature the soulful Sharlene Hector, who most recently appeared on Duke Dumont's "Therapy."

Never one to hype things up, Dimension has been particularly deliberate and precise in his approach thus far. Perhaps its this delivery and relentless attention to quality, forward-thinking music that has drawn widespread intrigue among his peers. Dimension's 2016 single "UK" caught the attention of none other than Skrillex, who put the drum & bass original into overdrive with a frenetic VIP remix. In 2019, Dimension released arguably his biggest record to date, a collaboration alongside Sub Focus titled "Desire," which has since gone on to become certified silver and helped to pave his way to worldwide recognition.

Dimension's methodical execution of a vision still not yet fully realized has drawn substantial interest in his next move. As expected, the mysterious producer remains tight-lipped about when his full debut album will drop, but in the very least we'll certainly be taking him at his word when he says it's ready.

