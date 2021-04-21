"Diplo & Friends" is Leaving BBC Radio 1

It's the end of an era for "Diplo & Friends," which had served as a career launchpad for many DJs and electronic music producers for a decade.

The iconic national radio station has announced that it will no longer broadcast the show after a decade on the air. "Diplo & Friends" had aired from 11PM to 1AM on Saturday nights.

For years "Diplo & Friends" has represented a career launchpad for emerging electronic music artists. Guest mixes on the show were considered to be coveted and the artists who secured them often went on to become lynchpins in the industry. Many DJs and producers took to social media to bid adieu to the show, such as Willy Joy, who called it a "rite of passage."

"My @diplo & friends mix on BBC was one of the very first things I got to do that really started to put me on peoples radars," tweeted Jauz. "I’m not sure if a lot of what happened in my career would have without that opportunity. Thanks to Wes and BBCR1 for championing so many new artists."

The announcement arrived alongside a slew of new hosts and programming from BBC Radio 1, who also recently announced the departure of veteran DJ Annie Mac after an illustrious 17-year run. Her old post as DJ of Radio 1’s Dance Party will now be assumed by Danny Howard.

Clara Amfo has been named the new host of Radio 1’s Future Sounds while Sian Eleri and Sarah Story will helm the brand new Powerdown Playlist and Radio 1 Future Dance shows, respectively.