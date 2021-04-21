"Diplo & Friends" is Leaving BBC Radio 1

"Diplo & Friends" is Leaving BBC Radio 1

It's the end of an era for "Diplo & Friends," which had served as a career launchpad for many DJs and electronic music producers for a decade.
Author:
Publish date:

BBC Radio 1

It's the end of an era for "Diplo & Friends," which had served as a career launchpad for many DJs and electronic music producers for a decade.

It's the end of an era for Diplo's long-running "Diplo & Friends" show on BBC Radio 1.

The iconic national radio station has announced that it will no longer broadcast the show after a decade on the air. "Diplo & Friends" had aired from 11PM to 1AM on Saturday nights.

For years "Diplo & Friends" has represented a career launchpad for emerging electronic music artists. Guest mixes on the show were considered to be coveted and the artists who secured them often went on to become lynchpins in the industry. Many DJs and producers took to social media to bid adieu to the show, such as Willy Joy, who called it a "rite of passage."

"My @diplo & friends mix on BBC was one of the very first things I got to do that really started to put me on peoples radars," tweeted Jauz. "I’m not sure if a lot of what happened in my career would have without that opportunity. Thanks to Wes and BBCR1 for championing so many new artists."

The announcement arrived alongside a slew of new hosts and programming from BBC Radio 1, who also recently announced the departure of veteran DJ Annie Mac after an illustrious 17-year run. Her old post as DJ of Radio 1’s Dance Party will now be assumed by Danny Howard.

Clara Amfo has been named the new host of Radio 1’s Future Sounds while Sian Eleri and Sarah Story will helm the brand new Powerdown Playlist and Radio 1 Future Dance shows, respectively.

Related

EzZy69-XIAcMZNe
NEWS

Iconic DJ Annie Mac is Leaving BBC Radio 1 After 17 Years

"I will be coming back to radio broadcasting when the time is right."

Seani B DJ Ace
NEWS

[LISTEN] BBC Radio 1 Xtra Hosts Black Lives Matter Special with Seani B and DJ Ace

The London DJs discussed current events related to George Floyd's death as well as their own experiences.

1280px-Einde_van_het_feest_vertrek_Koninklijke_gasten_prins_Philip_van_Engeland,_Bestanddeelnr_913-8629
NEWS

BBC Radio 1 Announced Prince Philip's Death in the Middle of a Techno Song—And TikTok Had a Field Day

The radio gaffe offered an unexpected mashup of techno and royalty that immediately went viral.

Black-and-white dEVOLVE head shot.
NEWS

dEVOLVE Delivers Explosive New Diplo & Friends Mix

dEVOLVE heated up the cold winter with his hot, new, island-inspired mix.

A black-and-white photo of Australian DJ/producer FISHER wearing white sunglasses and a zebra-print jacket over a black background.
NEWS

FISHER Announces BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix Debut

His spotlight on the coveted radio show goes live January 25th.

Above & Beyond artwork for RC Cola Plant show during Miami Music Week 2019.
NEWS

Above & Beyond Lay Down a Chill Mix on BBC Radio 1

Above & Beyond know how to help fans unwind.

DIPLO face
NEWS

Diplo Releases "Best of the Decade" mix via his Diplo and Friends radio show

This mix is filled with throwbacks.

A photo of Canadian DJ/producer Rezz (real name Isabelle Rezazadeh) during a performance courtesy of Rukes.
MUSIC RELEASES

Rezz Announces Debut BBC Essential Mix with 2 Hours of Original Music

Rezz is gearing up for the release of her two-hour BBC Essential Mix made up entirely of new and old original tracks.