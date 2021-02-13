Diplo Apologizes for Playing Song Featuring Morgan Wallen During Super Bowl Afterparty

After facing scrutiny last weekend for playing a track featuring Morgan Wallen during a Super Bowl afterparty, Diplo has apologized.

Following the conclusion of Super Bowl LV, Diplo caused a stir by dropping his 2020 collaboration with Morgan Wallen, "Heartless," during his performance. The song appeared on Diplo's debut country album effort, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil. However, the producer has since addressed it, stating he did not intend to make a political statement and that the song had been a part of his set prior to the country star's controversy.

Morgan Wallen was infamously cut from his record label earlier this month after video surfaced from TMZ of the country singer using racial slurs. Following the revelations, Jason Isbell, who collaborated with Wallen to write "Cover Me Up" announced he would be donating his profits from the song to the Nashville chapter of the NAACP.

Diplo is now doubling down on that action, announcing he would also be donating the proceeds from his own collaboration with Wallen to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.