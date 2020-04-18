Diplo Uncorks New Single "Do Si Do" with Blanco Brown, Announces Country Album Release Date

Diplo's impressive foray into country music continues full steam ahead with the release of "Do Si Do," a harmonica-laden electronic hybrid collaboration with Blanco Brown.

Operating under his Thomas Wesley moniker, Diplo somehow manages to toe the line between sultry and twangy in "Do Si Do" while remaining under a dance music umbrella. He does a beautiful job with the sound design, producing crisp acoustic guitar plucks and a twangy harmonica section that oozes Southern drawl. He can tip his cowboy hat to Brown, whose raspy vocal stylings blend perfectly with the track's acoustic plucks, lending to a kinetic swing rhythm that churns along to a bouncy 118 BPM. Harmonica

Back in February 2019, Diplo stunned the electronic music world when he gave us a glimpse of his new cowboy persona to coincide with massive country festival Stagecoach. Many fans and insiders alike wrote it off as a classic Diplo gag, but it wasn't long before that proved untrue.

Stepping out as Thomas Wesley (his real first and middle name), he went on to release a slew of country-inspired dance songs, amalgamating the two genres with the elite precision you'd expect from the prolific producer. He was able to lasso the likes of Morgan Wallen, Cam, and Jonas Brothers, among others, for vibrant crossover singles that became immensely popular.

Diplo's country debut Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil will arrive in full on May 29th, 2020 via RCA Records UK. The record will feature contributions from Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown, Young Thug, Noah Cyrus, and Orville Peck, among others.

