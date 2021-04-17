Diplo Is Boxing in an Upcoming Triller Fight Club Event

He will also be performing at this weekend's Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren event.

Over the past couple of months, millions have tuned in to watch less-than-traditional boxing matches hosted by Triller. While we've seen quite a few notable and surprising figures enter the ring, things are about to get even stranger as Diplo has been revealed as the platform’s newest fighter.

In a report by Rolling Stone, Ryan Kavanaugh, Triller’s majority owner, stated that after performing at this weekend's Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight, Diplo will pubically challenge his potential opponent on stage.

When speaking with RS, Peter Kahn, the Chief Boxing Officer at Triller, shared some details on the type of opponent he would be fighting and revealed that Diplo has been training for years.

He wants to fight. He has a worldwide fan base. It’s massive. It spans 100-plus countries, at least. And he wants to fight. I won’t do anything that’s not competitive, but competitive is a relative term. I’m not looking for someone that’s going to come in and overpower him, but I’m also not looking for someone that’s going to come in and underwhelm. I have to assess his skillset.

Based on the limited information provided, it seems safe to assume that Diplo will not be squaring off against a current or former boxer or MMA fighter. This seems to open the door to a double celebrity matchup.

This weekend, before he puts on the gloves himself, Diplo will be hosting a musical performance at the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren matchup at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In addition to the soon-to-be boxer, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, The Black Keys, Saweetie, and more will take the stage at this weekend's event.

Diplo’s fight is slated for Saturday, June 5th, 2021 in Miami, Florida. You can learn more about Triller's Fight Club events here.

