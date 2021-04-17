Diplo Is Boxing in an Upcoming Triller Fight Club Event

Diplo Is Boxing in an Upcoming Triller Fight Club Event

He will also be performing at this weekend's Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren event.
Author:
Publish date:

Diplo

He will also be performing at this weekend's Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren event.

Over the past couple of months, millions have tuned in to watch less-than-traditional boxing matches hosted by Triller. While we've seen quite a few notable and surprising figures enter the ring, things are about to get even stranger as Diplo has been revealed as the platform’s newest fighter.

In a report by Rolling Stone, Ryan Kavanaugh, Triller’s majority owner, stated that after performing at this weekend's Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight, Diplo will pubically challenge his potential opponent on stage.

When speaking with RS, Peter Kahn, the Chief Boxing Officer at Triller, shared some details on the type of opponent he would be fighting and revealed that Diplo has been training for years.

He wants to fight. He has a worldwide fan base. It’s massive. It spans 100-plus countries, at least. And he wants to fight. I won’t do anything that’s not competitive, but competitive is a relative term. I’m not looking for someone that’s going to come in and overpower him, but I’m also not looking for someone that’s going to come in and underwhelm. I have to assess his skillset.

Based on the limited information provided, it seems safe to assume that Diplo will not be squaring off against a current or former boxer or MMA fighter. This seems to open the door to a double celebrity matchup.

This weekend, before he puts on the gloves himself, Diplo will be hosting a musical performance at the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren matchup at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In addition to the soon-to-be boxer, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, The Black Keys, Saweetie, and more will take the stage at this weekend's event.

Diplo’s fight is slated for Saturday, June 5th, 2021 in Miami, Florida. You can learn more about Triller's Fight Club events here.

FOLLOW DIPLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/diplo
Twitter: twitter.com/diplo
Instagram: instagram.com/diplo
Spotify: spoti.fi/30IziCT

Related

Diplo
NEWS

Diplo Becomes New Owner of Kid Rock's $13.2 Million Mansion

Diplo's new Malibu home is over 8,000 square feet and features seven bedrooms.

diplo and carnage
NEWS

Diplo and Carnage to Play 10-Hour House B2B at Club Space

Super Bowl Weekend will see an unexpected EDM pairing.

Diplo
NEWS

Attorney for Diplo Denies Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

After a Los Angeles woman accused Diplo of sexual misconduct, the music producer's attorney has denied the allegations.

Diplo & Shaquille O’Neal at Shaq's Fun House (EDM.com Feature)
NEWS

Shaq Reveals He's Working on Music With Diplo, Dreaming of a Skrillex Collab

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal revealed he looks up to Skrillex and Diplo and is working on music with the latter.

Diplo Dillon Francis
NEWS

Diplo and Dillon Francis are DJing a Virtual Prom Hosted by Jack in the Box

Diplo and Dillon Francis are the MVPs of quarantine.

diplo flume
NEWS

Diplo and Flume Played an Unconventional Event Called Secular Sabbath

The duo played ambient music at the event in Desert Hot Springs, California.

diplo-price-is-right-2020-billboard-1548
NEWS

Diplo to Appear on "The Price Is Right" this Week

Diplo will test his pricing knowledge on the beloved daytime gameshow.

A color headshot of DJ/producer and Mad Decent label boss Diplo (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz Jr.).
NEWS

Diplo Comments on Kobe Bryant's Passing at The Grammy Awards

The Grammy-winning artist spoke on Kobe and Gianna's tragic passing at this year's award ceremony.