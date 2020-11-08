Diplo Becomes New Owner of Kid Rock's $13.2 Million Mansion

Diplo is now the new owner of Kid Rock's jaw-dropping mansion. The massive home sits in the Point Dume neighborhood of Malibu, California, known for its popularity in the celebrity circle. Due to its staggering size and premier location, the real estate acquisition cost a modest $13.2 million.

Variety reports that Diplo's new crib is 8,305 square feet, has seven bedrooms, and five-and-a-half bathrooms. While Kid Rock used to live in the home, he sold it to a California businessman a few years ago, who would then pass it off to Diplo. The real estate experts at Variety described the tropical home in detail and would go on to share a photo of the interior of the new home and its luxurious pool.

Located on a roomy 1.5-acre, the home weighs in at 8,305 square feet, and is surrounded by a lush landscape of tropical trees and flora that give off a tropical vibe, a motif that continues inside — where there are hardwood floors, wood-paneled ceilings, crisp white walls, abundant recessed lighting, and a large dose of Polynesian-esque design flare.

An interior shot of Diplo's new Malibu home. Variety

Over the weekend, a new contest was announced that will see Diplo compete with fans in virtual DJ battles inside the upcoming video game, Fuser. Days before that, he turned pop fans' heads by teasing the upcoming release of a new collaboration with Sia, "Titans."

