Diplo Becomes New Owner of Kid Rock's $13.2 Million Mansion

Diplo Becomes New Owner of Kid Rock's $13.2 Million Mansion

Diplo's new Malibu home is over 8,000 square feet and features seven bedrooms.
Author:
Publish date:

Diplo is now the new owner of Kid Rock's jaw-dropping mansion. The massive home sits in the Point Dume neighborhood of Malibu, California, known for its popularity in the celebrity circle. Due to its staggering size and premier location, the real estate acquisition cost a modest $13.2 million.

Variety reports that Diplo's new crib is 8,305 square feet, has seven bedrooms, and five-and-a-half bathrooms. While Kid Rock used to live in the home, he sold it to a California businessman a few years ago, who would then pass it off to Diplo. The real estate experts at Variety described the tropical home in detail and would go on to share a photo of the interior of the new home and its luxurious pool.

Located on a roomy 1.5-acre, the home weighs in at 8,305 square feet, and is surrounded by a lush landscape of tropical trees and flora that give off a tropical vibe, a motif that continues inside — where there are hardwood floors, wood-paneled ceilings, crisp white walls, abundant recessed lighting, and a large dose of Polynesian-esque design flare.

Diplo's Mansion

An interior shot of Diplo's new Malibu home.

Diplo's pool

Diplo's new pool.

Over the weekend, a new contest was announced that will see Diplo compete with fans in virtual DJ battles inside the upcoming video game, Fuser. Days before that, he turned pop fans' heads by teasing the upcoming release of a new collaboration with Sia, "Titans."

FOLLOW DIPLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/diplo
Twitter: twitter.com/diplo
Instagram: instagram.com/diplo
Spotify: spoti.fi/30IziCT

Related

Thomas Wesley's 1st Annual Holiday Toy Roundup
NEWS

Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley's 1st Annual Holiday Toy Roundup with Trina's Kids Foundation

Join Diplo by donating gifts and clothes to children in need this season.

Diplo
MUSIC RELEASES

Diplo Announces new EP "Europa" and Premieres New Track with Niska

Diplo's take on European music coming soon!

Diplo
NEWS

Diplo Promises Nightly Live-Streamed DJ Sets Amid COVID-19 Quarantines

Diplo is using his platform for the greater good and hosting daily live streams in order entertain those in isolation due to the coronavirus.

Mad Decent Block Party
EVENTS

Diplo Announces Lineup and Location for Super Mega Ultra Giant Mad Decent Block Party Festival

Diplo's new two-day festival will also feature paintball, go-karts and the worlds largest bounce house.

Diplo & Shaquille O’Neal at Shaq's Fun House (EDM.com Feature)
NEWS

Shaq Reveals He's Working on Music With Diplo, Dreaming of a Skrillex Collab

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal revealed he looks up to Skrillex and Diplo and is working on music with the latter.

A screen capture of Diplo (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz Jr.) and Guy Fieri doing shots in the music video for Diplo's country-inspired single "So Long."
NEWS

Popeyes Sent Diplo a Jet Filled with Their Chicken Sandwiches

Only Diplo could get a private jet filled with Popeyes chicken sandwiches.

A perfectly normal photo of LSD A.K.A. Labrinth, Sia and Diplo.
MUSIC RELEASES

Diplo Teases Clip of New LSD Single "Mountains"

Labrinth, Sia and Diplo have teamed up on a new track under their LSD project.

diplo bridge
MUSIC RELEASES

Diplo Releases Music Video for "Heartless" Remix with Julia Michaels and Morgan Wallen

Diplo and Morgan Wallen joined forces with Julia Michaels for a new rendition of their Platinum-certified track, "Heartless."