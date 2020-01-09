Diplo and Carnage to Play 10-Hour House B2B at Club Space

It's no secret that Diplo has caught the house bug, but few might have expected Carnage to follow suit. Not only are the two slated for a January 31st back-to-back set at Miami's Club Space, however - the set will run for ten hours.

The spectacle of a performance will coincide with Super Bowl LIV, which will take place at the nearby Hard Rock Stadium. Other EDM-leaning parties coinciding with the nationally televised sporting event include Sports Illustrated's The Party and Gronk Beach Miami.

For Diplo (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz), unexpected collaborations have arguably become the norm. In addition to his newly launched house label, Higher Ground, he now releases country-inspired music under his Thomas Wesley alias.

Carnage (real name Diamanté Blackmon) has turned over a new leaf himself lately, to be sure. 2019 saw the once-controversial DJ/producer break a release hiatus with softer iteration of his sound titled "Letting People Go" - of which Pentz offered up a remix.

Tickets to Pentz and Blackmon's 10-hour Super Bowl Weekend Club Space B2B are available via Eventbrite.

